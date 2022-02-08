Tries for Tonga: Super Rugby launch fundraiser for relief

This year's Super Rugby competitions have given players extra incentive to find the tryline with donations going toward relief in Tonga for tries scored.

Super Rugby pre-season match between Moana Pasifika and Chiefs at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Organisers announced Wednesday afternoon both Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki will take part in Tries for Tonga which will see $500 donated to the New Zealand Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal for every try scored.

The fundraiser will run for the opening 10 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific and the entire season of Super Rugby Aupiki.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said there had been a shared desire across the rugby community to make a sustained contribution to the Tonga relief effort since the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami devastated the Pacific nation last month.

“The Tongan people have contributed, and continue to contribute, so much to our game, so it is only right that rugby is there to support one of our closest Pacific neighbours in their time of need," Robinson said.

"We hope Tries for Tonga can provide a meaningful a boost to the Red Cross’ ongoing relief efforts."

Courier company DHL has kick-started the effort with a $20,000 donation after being announced as the naming rights sponsor for Super Rugby Pacific.

NZ Red Cross secretary general Sarah Stuart-Black said they were "overwhelmed" by the generosity.

“New Zealand Red Cross is overwhelmed with the way so many organisations within Aotearoa New Zealand and people internationally have rolled up their sleeves to raise funds to help us support the people of Tonga and those affected by the volcanic eruption and tsunami," Stuart-Black said.

“This very generous initiative from New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and their partners, shows the true community spirit and sense of family/whanau and connectedness across the Pacific, linking support for those most in need through our shared love of rugby.”

As well as cheering on the players, fans can make their own contribution to New Zealand Red Cross’ Pacific Tsunami Appeal by visiting the official website.