NZ’s T20 series against Australia cancelled

The Black Caps’ Twenty20 series against Australia has been cancelled due to issues with travel restrictions, New Zealand Cricket has announced.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes the hand of Australian captain Aaron Finch. (Source: Photosport)

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, NZC confirmed they and Cricket Australia agreed to scrap the short series with no MIQ accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand.

NZC chief executive David White said they had "no choice" but to abandon the series as a result.

“At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria," White said.

“However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

“It’s disappointing - but we know it’s the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we’re grateful for the international schedule we have.”

The three T20s were set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, and were initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government’s plan to relax restrictions at the trans-Tasman border.

With the cancellation, the Black Caps' T20 against the Netherlands on March 25, which had previously been scheduled for March 25 at Bay Oval in Tauranga, will instead be played at McLean Park.

White added the upcoming Test series against South Africa is unaffected with the Proteas currently in MIQ in Christchurch ahead of the first match on February 17.