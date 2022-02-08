'This too will pass' - Ardern dismisses anti-mandate protest

Jacinda Ardern gave no room to a large crowd of protestors outside Parliament on Tuesday, saying 31,000 Kiwis had received their Pfizer booster as the protest unfolded.

A large crowd gathered at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, as a convoy protesting against Covid-19 restrictions reached the capital.

Many vowed to remain in place "for the long haul".

Protesters carried flags and signs, people expressing their opposition to vaccine mandates and the Government, among other things.

Many want an end to mandates and Covid restrictions. New Zealand's currently at Red in the traffic light settings.

At a 4pm post-Cabinet press conference, the Prime Minister dismissed the protest.

"I know, today at 1pm, 31,000 people had gone out and been vaccinated," Ardern said.

"So I think it would be wrong to in any way characterise what we've seen outside as a representation of the majority.

"The majority of New Zealanders have done everything they can to keep one another safe."

She thanked those, the "vast majority" of New Zealanders, "who have made sacrifices and have gone out and been vaccinated".

"This, too, will pass," Ardern said.

A large convoy of vehicles came from the north, with streets around Parliament clogged with protesters' vehicles, many covered in flags and messages.

Wellington City Council said commuters should avoid the CBD if they are trying to get across town by car, in case of traffic disruption, and public transport passengers should check Metlink's website for updates.

Convoy protesters in central Wellington (Source: 1News)

Wellington Free Ambulance warned traffic disruption may mean it takes a little longer to get to jobs.

"But please be assured we will be there."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ she wouldn't be meeting protesters. National's Christopher Luxon didn't either.

ACT leader, David Seymour said its policies "could have alleviated much of the division".

"It could have been as simple as saying: If you don't want to get vaccinated, you have to be frequently tested," he said.

"It could have been as simple as saying: A business gets to decide what their mandate policies are.

"But this is where we are now. I don't support people who are so anti-social that they block a road," Seymour said.

"It's a shame they've chosen to be that way but it's also a shame then we've had policies that are inevitably divisive."

Inspector Wade Jennings, Wellington road policing manager, told 1News there were "no significant incidents and subsequently no arrests".

"Police, recognising individuals have a lawful right to protest, have been monitoring the protest throughout the day," he said.

"Police staff will continue to have a presence at the protest and will deal with incidents as they arise."