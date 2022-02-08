14 schools, 10 ECEs managing Covid cases

As the school year begins, Covid-19 has already made its way into some educational facilities. But, it's not hampering learning as it did over the past two years.

Primary school student, file (Source: Getty)

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education confirmed 14 schools and 10 early learning facilities around New Zealand were managing cases.

"We have not heard of any impacted schools being closed for onsite learning and understand that the students self-isolating as close contacts have access to distance learning," Te Pae Aronui's Sean Teddy told 1News.

He said the Ministry of Education was working closely with Regional Public Health Services to support schools currently managing positive cases.

"The local DHBs have prepared health advice for school staff, students and their communities and we will continue working along [with] the schools throughout their response," Teddy said.

In Auckland, one school and three early learning centres had been affected by Covid-19 cases.

In Waikato, nine schools and one early learning centre were managing cases. The Bay of Plenty region has recorded three schools and five early learning centres, Hawke's Bay one school, and Nelson one kindergarten.

"The schools are doing a great job providing up-to-date health information and calm assurance to their students, staff and parent community that everything that needs to be done is being done and their safety and well being is the top priority," Teddy said.

"The support we offer all schools and kura includes a single point of contact who is available seven days a week through our regional education offices to advise and support.

"They are there to help schools through the contact tracing process, with their communications and to answer any questions they have.

"We are also meeting regularly with school leaders to support their continuity planning and preparedness.

"We would encourage any school, kura or centre who is facing staffing challenges as a result of self-isolation requirements to reach out to their regional office," Teddy said.

The Ministry of Health said Covid cases in schools "is not unexpected following the start of the school year".

"A range of public health measures have been established to help ensure our tamariki are well protected from Covid-19 at school.

"Vaccination continues to be New Zealand’s best defence against Covid-19, and vaccination of those currently eligible will help to both protect children and further lower the risk of transmission in schools. All staff in schools are required to be vaccinated and the vaccination programme is well underway for 5 to 11-year-olds.

"There are requirements for mask-wearing such as for visitors, and for staff and students in Year 4 and above, when at Red. Where not required, mask wearing is encouraged, especially in higher density indoor settings where there is an increased risk of transmission.

"We also continue to encourage good hygiene practices and urge parents to keep children home from school and to be tested if they have any symptoms that could be Covid-19," the ministry said.