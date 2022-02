A person has died following a dirt bike crash in Southland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Knutsford Rd, Bald Hill just before 3.30pm on Monday.

One person died at the scene, police said in a statement.

"Police inquiries are underway to establish what occurred," the statement said.

New Zealand's Waitangi weekend road toll has now reached three deaths.