Kiwi freeskiers shine but fall short of big air final

New Zealand freeskiers Finn Bilous and Ben Barclay have just missed qualifying for the men's big air final at the Beijing Winter Olympics, finishing in 16th and 18th respectively.

It was always going to be tough to finish inside the top-12 given the star-studded field of riders on display.

But the Kiwis put on a show to be proud of, each nailing all three of their jumps and throwing down some amazing tricks.

On Olympic debut, Barclay was anything but overwhelmed by the occasion, looking completely at home among the world's best riders, stomping two huge switch mute 1800s, enough to put himself in the top-12 to go through to the final for a period before others surpassed his efforts.

Bilous was not far behind his fellow countryman, finishing in 18th after laying down some stylish tricks.

Barclay finished with a combined score of 162.75 from his best two jumps, while Bilous managed 155.75. The cut off for the top-12 was 170.00, scored by Swedish rider Jesper Tjader.

Ben Barclay competes in the men's freeski big air qualifying. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking to Sky after the event, Bilous was pleased with his efforts but a little disappointed the judges didn't reward his jumps with higher scores.

"I would’ve loved to get a few more points in the first and second jumps but it’s a subjective sport and at the end of the day as long as you put down the runs that you’re happy with that’s all you’ve got," Bilous said.

"Sometimes you end up on the right side of the fence and sometimes you don’t and unfortunately today some of the jumps I didn’t feel like I got rewarded the way I would’ve liked."

Barclay meanwhile said he was "super happy" with his performance despite being unable to qualify, the 20-year-old saying it was the best he could have skied.

Norway's Birk Ruud was the top qualifier for Wednesday's final, followed by American Alex Hall and Swede Oliwer Magnusson.

Barclay and Bilous will be back in action on February 14 for the men's slopestyle qualifying.