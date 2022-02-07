Four Hawke's Bay primary school children confirmed with Covid

Source: 1News

Four primary school aged children in Hawke's Bay have tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings.

Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings. (Source: Google Maps)

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board confirmed the cases, which were all students at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings.

In a statement on Monday, the DHB said they were being treated as Omicron cases.

"The school and the families of the children have all been notified and are following public health advice," the statement said.

"There are a number of close contacts associated with these cases, who are being followed up by public health.

"Anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result."

The DHB said the school was remaining open for on-site learning for those not impacted, while students and close contacts self isolating will have access to distance learning.

Further information would be provided in the Ministry of Health's update on Tuesday, the DHB said.

There are currently no locations of interest in Havelock North, and just two in Hastings - a Carls Jr restaurant visited on January 28 and McDonald's restaurant visited on January 26.

New ZealandCovid-19Hawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

Meth, cash seized after altercation involving gang in Kaitaia

2

Anti-mandate protesters convoy on both North and South islands

3

Person dies in Southland dirt bike crash

4

Four Hawke's Bay primary school children confirmed with Covid

5

International tourists can travel to Australia from February 21

Latest Stories

Man allowed to see dying father after 60-hour MIQ hunger strike

Person dies in Southland dirt bike crash

Meth, cash seized after altercation involving gang in Kaitaia

Anti-mandate protesters convoy on both North and South islands

International tourists can travel to Australia from February 21

Related Stories

Man allowed to see dying father after 60-hour MIQ hunger strike

Anti-mandate protesters convoy on both North and South islands

Hamilton mosque, temple named as Covid locations of interest

188 community cases in New Zealand on Monday