Four Hawke's Bay primary school children confirmed with Covid

Four primary school aged children in Hawke's Bay have tested positive for Covid-19.

Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings. (Source: Google Maps)

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board confirmed the cases, which were all students at Te Mata Primary School in Havelock North, Hastings.

In a statement on Monday, the DHB said they were being treated as Omicron cases.

"The school and the families of the children have all been notified and are following public health advice," the statement said.

"There are a number of close contacts associated with these cases, who are being followed up by public health.

"Anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result."

The DHB said the school was remaining open for on-site learning for those not impacted, while students and close contacts self isolating will have access to distance learning.

Further information would be provided in the Ministry of Health's update on Tuesday, the DHB said.

There are currently no locations of interest in Havelock North, and just two in Hastings - a Carls Jr restaurant visited on January 28 and McDonald's restaurant visited on January 26.