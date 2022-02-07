Australia’s 'Big Bird bandits' expected to plead guilty

The trio accused of stealing a 213cm-tall Big Bird costume last year are expected to plead guilty.

The trio are accused of stealing a 213cm-tall Big Bird costume last year (Source: 1 News)

Tasman Binder, Cody Milne and Amelia Hurt appeared in an Adelaide Court on Monday, accused of swiping the costume from Bonythorn Park, where the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular was being held in 2021.

The ABC reports that during the hearing, the prosecution indicated guilty pleas would be entered during the next scheduled court appearance.

The theft attracted significant public attention last year, when the costume valued $160,000 was returned just a few days later, along with an apology letter signed by the “Big Bird Bandits” apologising for being “such a big bird-en.”

An apology letter signed by the “Big Bird Bandits” apologising for being “such a big birden” (Source: 1 News)

"We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause," the note stated.

"We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselves up.

"We had a great time with Mr Bird, he's a great guy and no harm came to our friend."