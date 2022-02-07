188 community cases in New Zealand on Monday

There are 188 new community Covid-19 cases to report on Monday.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Mid Central, Hutt Valley and Canterbury.

Four cases are in hospital with the virus, with one in ICU or HDU, the ministry said.

Auckland has 117 new cases, with health officials supporting 2,495 people in the region to isolate at home, including 997 cases.

There were 16 new cases in Northland on Monday, seven of which were first announced in Sunday's update.

Of the nine remaining cases, six are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangārei. The nine cases are under investigation to determine whether they are linked to existing cases.

In Waikato, there were 15 cases announced, with 12 linked to previous cases and three under investigation.

Of the new cases, there are nine in Hamilton, and one each in Ohaupo, Te Kūiti, Huntly, and Waimiha. The locations for the remaining three are under investigation.

Tairāwhiti's one new case, a household contact of an existing case who was already isolating when they tested positive.

There were 12 new cases in the Lakes DHB announced. The Ministry of Health said 11 were linked to known cases and one was under investigation.

Two cases are in Taupō and 10 are in Rotorua.

Bay of Plenty has 20 new cases, with 13 linked to known cases and seven are under investigation; one of which is likely to be reclassified as historical, the Ministry of Health said.

Eighteen of these cases are in Tauranga and two cases are in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The Hawke’s Bay has one new case which remains under investigation.

Also under investigation is one new case in Palmerston North. The person has links to a previously reported case but had recently returned to the city after travelling outside the region.

At this stage, the ministry said it is believed there were only a small number of close contacts associated with the case, who will be contacted directly. The case is isolating at home.

Hutt Valley had two new cases, both of which were currently under investigation.

Three new cases were reported in Canterbury. All are close contacts of known cases and were already isolating when they tested positive.

There were 24,935 booster doses administered on Waitangi Day, taking the total to date to 1,586,950.

There were 27 new cases identified at the border.