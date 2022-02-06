208 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday

There are 208 new community Covid-19 cases to report on Sunday, down from Saturday's record for daily cases in New Zealand.

Mobile vaccination centre (Source: Moana Ellis/LDR)

The cases are in Northland (14), Auckland (128), Waikato (49), Lakes (1), Bay of Plenty, (11), Hawke’s Bay (5), Whanganui (1), Nelson Marlborough (4), Wellington (3) and Canterbury (1).

Twelve cases are in hospital with the virus, with one person in ICU or HDU.

Of the 14 new cases in Northland, seven are being reported in Sunday's numbers and seven more that were notified after Ministry’s cut-off will be added to future daily tallies.

Six of the cases are in Kerikeri, one in Hokianga North and two in Whangarei. These cases all have linked to previously reported cases.

There are five cases under investigation.

In Waikato, 23 of the cases are linked to previously confirmed cases and the remaining cases are under investigation.

In Hawke's Bay, four of the five cases are yet to be linked to a previously reported case.

The case in Whanganui was first reported as part of the Waikato numbers on Saturday.

In addition to the three cases in the Wellington region, there are three more cases residing in Wellington registered to Auckland addresses who are included in Tamaki Makaurau's reported numbers on Sunday.

Of the four cases in Nelson-Marlborough, one came in after the ministry’s cut-off and will be officially added to the numbers in due course.

There are 19 new cases identified at the border.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 16,873 tests. The seven-day rolling average of tests is 19,330.

There were 48,947 booster doses administered on Saturday, as well as 4,807 paediatric doses.

It comes after a record 243 Covid-19 cases were reported in New Zealand on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health issued a reminder to those travelling over Waitangi weekend to have a Covid-19 plan in place.

"You should have plans in place in the event you are identified as a close contact, get Covid-19 symptoms, or find out you have Covid-19," the ministry said.

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."