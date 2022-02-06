Timaru community case isolating at Christchurch MIQ facility

A Covid-19 case detected in Timaru is isolating at an MIQ facility in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health says.

MIQ facility (file photo). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The ministry said in a statement that the likely reason for a community case being transferred to MIQ is if here is no opportunity to safely quarantine at home without posing risk to household contacts.

The case's household contacts are all isolating at home and have tested negative.

Public health staff are investigating the case to determine any links to previously reported cases.

The ministry said they are not expecting any Timaru locations of interest from this case.

There were 207 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Sunday.