Road closed, houses evacuated after floods in Taranaki

A state highway in Taranaki has been closed and homes evacuated as heavy rain and floods hit the region.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to avoid State Highway 45 between Opunake and Okato.

MetService issued a warning for the area on Sunday morning, urging locals to expect “dangerous river conditions and significant flooding".

SH45 RAHOTU, TARANAKI - SURFACE FLOODING - 9:40AM

The road is now CLOSED between Opunake and Okato. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey as there is no suitable detour available. ^AP pic.twitter.com/RRH37EWB4M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 5, 2022

"Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

Fire and Emergency have also confirmed they have attended a number of flooding events around South Taranaki, in areas such as Ōpunake and Rahotu.

They've been deployed to around 30 jobs, mainly to assist Waka Kotahi with surface flooding.

Three houses were evacuated and around 20 calls were made to FENZ overnight, with reports of flooding in houses.

They are currently assisting in protecting these houses from further damage and ensuring everyone is safe.

Taranaki Regional Council said it is monitoring rainfall and river flows throughout the region.

It said rain is forecast to continue until early afternoon on Sunday.

“At the Waiwhakaiho and Waitara flood protection schemes, river levels peaked between 2 and 4am, and based on the current weather forecast, we do not anticipate these rivers reaching critical flood levels,” the council said.

“Throughout the rest of the region, heavy rainfall is expected to result in localised flooding and damage. Surface flooding, slips and disruptions are expected as the rain continues.

“Rivers will continue to rise throughout the day in response to the rain that has fallen as well as further rain that is forecast, and Council officers will continue to monitor river levels throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, 138mm of rainfall was recorded at Cape Egmont between 6am to 10am this morning in what MetService called "truly exceptional rainfall for a station at sea level".

The meteorological service said it is "the same amount of rainfall that New Plymouth would experience in a typical July across the entire month".