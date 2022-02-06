Kiwi snowboarder Tiarn Collins misses out on slopestyle final

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

New Zealand snowboarder Tiarn Collins has failed to advance to the final of the men's slopestyle competition at the Beijing Olympics.

Tiarn Collins competes in snowboard slopestyle qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Tiarn Collins competes in snowboard slopestyle qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

The 22-year-old finished 18th in qualifying, six spots outside the top-12 that qualified through to Monday's final.

Collins said it was a "bummer" not to advance to the final, but was pleased he was able to at least put down a clean opening run.

It has been a long road to Beijing for Collins, who had his Olympic dream shattered four years ago in PyeongChang when he dislocated his shoulder in training, ruling him out of the Games.

"It felt so good to get to ride this time. I was so excited even when I finished practice I was stoked to be able to drop in on comp day," Collins said on Sunday.

While disappointed with his own performance, Collins was ecstatic his friend Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

"So stoked for her," he said.

"Dropping into her final run we were all just on the edge of our seats like 'c'mon you can do it!' forgetting that she was actually in second place anyway."

Collins will be back in action on February 14 for snowboard big air qualifying.

