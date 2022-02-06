Bad weather closes North Island roads, more heavy rain forecast

A number of North Island roads are closed as a result of bad weather with MetService forecasting heavy rain for the top and east coast of the island.

Flooding due to heavy rain closed a state highway and caused people to evacuate their homes.

Trees and power lines are blocking both lanes of State Highway 39 at Ngāhinapōuri in Waikato.

In Taranaki, State Highway 45 between Pungarehu and Warea is closed at the intersection with Newall Road because of flooding.

The Saddle Road between Ashhurst and Woodville is closed near Palmerston North, and there are speed restrictions further north on State Highway 54 at Ohingaiti because of slips.

MetService has a number of orange heavy rain warnings in place for the upper North Island and the east coast of the North Island which it says could cause surface flooding and make driving conditions hazardous.

MetService Severe Weather Warnings & Watches @10pm Sunday. Please note the addition of Waikato & Auckland. Eastern Bay of Plenty has been upgraded to an Orange Warning.

Heavy rain warnings are in place until 7pm today for Waikato with up to 130mm of rain expected to fall, Gisborne where up to 280mm is expected and Bay of Plenty east of and including Whakatane where up to 160mm is forecast.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay north of Napier until 4pm with up to 130mm of rain expected about the ranges and up to 110mm near the coast.

Taranaki clean-up

A rural Taranaki school might not be opening tomorrow after it was hit by flooding.

Yesterday New Plymouth had the equivalent of a typical July's-worth of rainfall in just four hours.

Flooding swept through Rahotu, a rural town about 40 minutes south of the city. A tweet from MetService yesterday showed flood waters raging through the school, although the red level rain warning for Taranaki has now been lifted.

Rahotu School principal Brigitte Luke said they will try to assess the damage today once the water's receded and if roads can be crossed to get there.

She said one of the priorities will be ensuring the sewerage system's held up.

She said students and staff are equipped for at-home learning if that is what is required until the school can open.

