Queen wants Camilla to be Queen consort when Charles is King

The Queen has announced she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

In a statement through Sandringham House marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla has the title.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the 95-year-old monarch stated.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

It comes as she held a tea party on Sunday, to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee.

The 95-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits as she mingled with volunteer groups, pensioners, and fellow members of the local Women’s Institute group at Sandringham House.

February 6 is a poignant time for the Queen, as it also marks the day her father George VI died in 1952.