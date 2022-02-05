Queen holds tea party marking start of Platinum Jubilee

The Queen was on form, cracking jokes at a tea party ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday (UK time).

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at a reception ahead of her Platinum Jubilee (Source: Associated Press)

The 95-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits as she mingled with volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women’s Institute group at Sandringham House.

She joked with guests while cutting into a cake in her honour.

When told the cake was turned upside down for the benefit of press photographers and television cameras, she quipped: “I don’t matter?”.

🍰💐The Queen cut a special cake, baked by a local resident, and was given a posy containing flowers featured in her 1953 Coronation bouquet. pic.twitter.com/yDARsgFSjz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

As she cut into the cake, she left guests laughing by remarking: "I’ll put the knife in, see if it works” before leaving the blade in place so “somebody else can finish it off”.

On Sunday 6 February (UK time), the Queen will have reigned for 70 years making her Britain’s longest reigning monarch, and the longest still-serving sovereign in the world.

February 6 is a poignant time for her, as it also marks the day her father George VI died in 1952.