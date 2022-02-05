Auckland cinema, airport named as close contact locations

Auckland Airport, an Auckland cinema and Rotorua arcade have been named among the new Covid-19 locations of interest on Saturday.

F45 Mount Eden, Auckland (Source: Google Maps)

Anyone near the regional baggage claim or Gates 34-50 at Auckland Airport on Sunday January 23, between 4.45 and 8pm, is considered a close contact.

Hoyts Cinemas Botany Downs was also named as a location of interest, with anyone who visited on Sunday January 30 from 8.42pm to 11.30pm is also considered a close contact.

Meanwhile, anyone who attended a private event at Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay on Sunday, January 30 between the hours of 6.30pm and 11.00pm is considered a close contact.

A private event at Oropi Memorial Hall & Community Centre Tauranga on Thursday January 27 and a private event at Gurudwara Kalgidhar Sahib Pyes Pa on Saturday January 29 are also locations of interest, with anyone who attended considered close contacts.

A person with Covid also visited the F45 Training gym in Auckland's Mount Eden on Wednesday, January 26 from 12.06pm to 1.15pm.

Meanwhile, a positive Covid case visited Timezone Motion Entertainment came centre in Rotorua's Lynmore on Saturday, January 29 between 11am and 2pm.

The Ministry of Health advises those who were at these locations at the same time to self-isolate, get a test immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

Seven different flights were added to the list on Friday afternoon, including two flights from Auckland to Christchurch on two separate days, and a flight from Great Barrier Island to Auckland.

Only people who were in particular seats are considered close contacts.

It comes as New Zealand broke its daily case number record on Saturday with 243 cases.