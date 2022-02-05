Auckland private event, Rotorua arcade named as close contact locations

A private event and a gym in Auckland, as well as a Rotorua arcade, have been named as Covid-19 close contact locations of interest on Saturday afternoon.

F45 Mount Eden, Auckland (Source: Google Maps)

Anyone who attended a private event at Tarka Indian Eatery in Mission Bay on Sunday, January 30 between the hours of 6.30pm and 11.00pm is considered a close contact.

A person with Covid visited the F45 Training gym in Mount Eden on Wednesday, January 26 from 12.06pm to 1.15pm.

Meanwhile, a positive Covid case visited Timezone Motion Entertainment came centre in Rotorua's Lynmore on Saturday, January 29 between 11am and 2pm.

The Ministry of Health advises those who were at these locations at the same time to self-isolate, get a test immediately and again on day five after being exposed.

Seven different flights were added to the list on Friday afternoon, including two flights from Auckland to Christchurch on two separate days, and a flight from Great Barrier Island to Auckland.

Only people who were in particular seats are considered close contacts.

It comes as New Zealand broke its daily case number record on Saturday with 243 cases.