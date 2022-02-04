Vandals damage historic flagpole on Te Maiki Hill, Russell

Police are investigating after vandals damaged Russell's historically significant Te Maiki Hill flagpole and surrounds.

The flagpole at Te Maiki Hill. (Source: Wikimedia Commons Noel Jones)

In a statement on Friday evening, police said :"Unknown offenders have damaged the support structures of the historic flagpole on Te Maiki Hill (Russell), as well as damaged the flagpole itself, and graffitied the surrounding area.

"Someone has caused serious damage to an area that holds significant history in New Zealand.

"The damage is suspected of happening sometime between Sunday 30 January and Monday 31 January.

"This area is now unsafe," police say and has been fenced off while the Department of Conservation works to restore the structure and its surrounds, so it can be safe and enjoyable for the public once more.

Police urge anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 220202/8881.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.