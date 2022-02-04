'Shaun for PM' - Warriors joke Johnson helped remove borders

Jacinda Ardern could have some competition on her hands come the next election, with the Warriors backing Shaun Johnson to be a good candidate for PM due to his "influence" on Thursday's border announcement.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

The Government outlined a five-step plan to opening up New Zealand's borders on Thursday, meaning Australia-based Kiwi sports teams like the Warriors now have a general idea on when they'll be able to come home.

Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga said players aren't getting ahead of themselves with the announcement though.

"The boys have had a few chats amongst ourselves in the changing rooms and obviously it's good news for us because we're hoping to play some home games and we've been looking forward to that for a long time," Tevaga said.

"With all the stuff we've been through, we don't try and get our hopes up though because we know it can all change in a couple of minutes so we just try and keep our minds on our jobs."

One player who has been vocal about New Zealand's borders though has been Johnson.

Johnson turned heads last week when he commented on one of Ardern's Instagram posts asking her to "open borders and at least allow home quarantine" as the current MIQ system had negative effects on Kiwi families that were "far worse than the virus".

Johnson later said in a separate Instagram post of his own he received both support and backlash for his comments but argued "home isolation makes sense to me, Kiwis being shut out of their own country or being locked up on return doesn't".

Fast forward to just a few days later and Johnson got his wish with Tevaga saying the Warriors now jokingly see a future in politics for him.

"He was just speaking his mind and I think what he said was good and it was good for people to relate to," Tevaga said.

"They're all saying 'Shaunny for PM'. He'd make a good PM too I reckon."

Following Thursday's announcement, Johnson addressed the masses with a photoshopped image of himself and Ardern from Australian magazine YKTR.

Shaun Johnson's photoshopped image with Jacinda Ardern. (Source: YKTR / Instagram)

"Jacinda read the room baby and is giving us the option to reunite with our loved ones, safely," Johnson said.

"Just to be clear, this isn’t my doing. I’m happy to have been a voice for you on this topic and if it gave you comfort knowing I was on your side than that’s more than enough for me."

Johnson then ruled out a run for prime minister by stating his attention was now "back to footy".