Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

The Government will be outlining its latest plan to ease the border and MIQ requirements on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has earlier said people stuck overseas "won't have to rely on MIQ in the same way".

It follows a number of changes to border opening plans in light of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

In November, the Government planned to allow fully vaccinated citizens and residents to come from Australia without going through MIQ by mid-January. Instead, travellers were required to isolate at home for seven days. By February, it planned to then allow Kiwis from other countries to do the same, before opening up to more travellers in April.

This was pushed back in December.

“To slow the rapid spread [of Omicron] we have seen overseas, we are pushing out the start of non-MIQ travel until the end of February 2022,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time.

“Waiting until the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow Omicron’s eventual spread.”

On Wednesday, the interval between a person’s second Covid-19 vaccine dose and booster was reduced from four to three months in the bid to get as many people boosted as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, National had been pushing for the immediate removal of MIQ, saying it didn’t make sense because Omicron was already in the community.

The Government first signalled its plans for eventual quarantine-free travel for those who were vaccinated in August, as part of its Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World programme.

