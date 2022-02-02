Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

Source: 1News

The Government will be outlining its latest plan to ease the border and MIQ requirements on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has earlier said people stuck overseas "won't have to rely on MIQ in the same way".

It follows a number of changes to border opening plans in light of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

In November, the Government planned to allow fully vaccinated citizens and residents to come from Australia without going through MIQ by mid-January. Instead, travellers were required to isolate at home for seven days. By February, it planned to then allow Kiwis from other countries to do the same, before opening up to more travellers in April.

This was pushed back in December.

“To slow the rapid spread [of Omicron] we have seen overseas, we are pushing out the start of non-MIQ travel until the end of February 2022,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time.

“Waiting until the end of February will increase New Zealand’s overall protection and slow Omicron’s eventual spread.”

On Wednesday, the interval between a person’s second Covid-19 vaccine dose and booster was reduced from four to three months in the bid to get as many people boosted as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, National had been pushing for the immediate removal of MIQ, saying it didn’t make sense because Omicron was already in the community.

The Government first signalled its plans for eventual quarantine-free travel for those who were vaccinated in August, as part of its Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World programme.

You can view the border announcement live here on 1news.co.nz and on Facebook from 11am.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19TravelAustralia

Popular Stories

1

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

2

Person admitted to Wellington Hospital positive for Covid-19

3

Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

4

Auckland man to 'take care of mum' with $21 million Lotto win

5

Women ejected from emergency housing a picture of failing system, say advocates

Latest Stories

ACT, Te Pāti Māori clash over Omicron border management

Jacinda Ardern to announce new plan for NZ's border

Man's body recovered from Auckland's Lake Pupuke

Breakers stun Hawks in NBL upset

More Conservative MPs call on Boris Johnson to resign

Related Stories

ACT, Te Pāti Māori clash over Omicron border management

Parliament to halve number of MPs on site amid Omicron

Wildfoods Festival cancelled for first time in 34-year history

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield