Another adviser to Boris Johnson resigns amid 'partygate' fallout

A fifth senior aide to Boris Johnson has quit No. 10 amid the fallout from "partygate".

Elena Narozanski resigned as the British Prime Minister’s special adviser on women and equalities.

Her sudden departure follows the resignation of four senior advisors to Johnson on Thursday (local time).

“The ship is sinking and the captain is trying to throw his crewmates overboard to save himself,” opposition MP Ed Miliband said.

“The problem is, it isn’t the staff themselves – it’s Boris Johnson."

Johnson’s grip on the leadership and his party is loosening as frustration increases among his Tory member colleagues.

“I am troubled and I do it find it very upsetting,” Tory MP Huw Merriman told the BBC.

“I feel like we’ve lost face and public trust ... and we’ve got to gain that back but I’d rather wait to see what the Prime Minister can do to turn that around.”

On Friday morning, Johnson invoked the Lion King to persuade staff not to leave.

Watched by some on video link, he acknowledged the government was going through challenging times.

“As Rafiki in the Lion King says, change is good, and change is necessary even though it’s tough,” he said.

“We’ve got to get on with our job of serving the people of this country.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said all five staff resignations were mutually agreed upon.