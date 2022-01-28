No. 10 'Partygate' report faces further delay

After delays to its release, Sue Gray’s report into alleged parties in Downing St during lockdown could now be delayed even further or watered down.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London. (Source: Associated Press)

A bombshell statement from the Metropolitan Police said the eagerly anticipated document should only make "minimal reference" to the gatherings they are now investigating in case it prejudices their inquiry.

"For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report", the statement from Scotland Yard read.

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation."

This means key details could be removed or the report’s release could be delayed longer while the force investigates.

For months Scotland Yard refused to investigate alleged government gatherings during lockdown, but a last minute change of heart this week around Sue Gray’s report has caused confusion and fury.

"This UK government farce has gone on long enough," Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford said.

"People are understandably concerned that this increasingly looks like a cover up."

It was widely anticipated the Gray report would be handed to No.10 earlier this week, followed by a statement from the prime minister, but its release has been hit by delays as government and police lawyers analysed its contents to decide what can and can’t be published.

Johnson’s political career is potentially at stake, as Conservative MPs wait to see the outcome of the highly anticipated report before deciding whether to call a vote of no confidence in him.