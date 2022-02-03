Seven Sharp's Te Rauhiringa Brown 'privileged' to be gifted Māori name

Source: 1News

Seven Sharp's Te Rauhiringa Brown says she is "very grateful" and "privileged" to have been gifted her Māori name.

Born Krystal-Lee, Brown was given the name Te Rauhiringa by Te Karere colleague and friend Hania Douglas.

Te Rauhiringa means "contagious energy", Brown said, telling Breakfast on Thursday she cried when she heard it.

"It pretty much described my whole being and who I am as a person."

Brown's mum also cried, later telling Douglas: "Thank you so much for giving her the name I always knew she deserved."

Brown said her parents did not give her a Māori name because they did not have the knowledge. It was not the social norm during that time, and her grandparents were beaten for speaking te reo.

"I was lucky enough to be brought up in kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa," Brown reflected.

READ MORE: Kiwis using lockdown to learn 'easy to access' Te Reo Māori

She said it was now quite common for people to be gifted Māori names.

"It's not new. Our ancestors have been doing it for a very long time. My tūpuna, some of them had five or six names," Brown said.

"I think it's reclamation of identity. It's really cool. It's really lovely to see that normalised across the country."

Brown was originally meant to appear on Breakfast to talk about the growth of te reo, but the recently had a 50-minute conversation about her name with the hosts, John Campbell recalled, and they asked her to talk about that instead.

"It was the most gorgeous, life-affirming, celebratory, magic conversation," Campbell recalled.

New ZealandArts and CultureTVNZ

Popular Stories

1

147 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

2

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

3

Jacinda Ardern reveals NZ's new border reopening dates

4

Ardern to lead trade visits in 2022 to Australia, Asia, US and Europe

5

What you need to know about NZ's border reopening

Latest Stories

'A relief' - Overseas Kiwis react to border announcement

Kiwi Olympian cleared after weak positive test for Covid

‘Significant’ rain coming for West Coast; evacuations urged

Govt plan puts NZ sport teams in Australia step closer to home

NPC scraps two-tier competition for dual conference format

Related Stories

Digital images of Goldie sell for $127K at NFT auction

Arts and culture sector gets huge Govt funding boost

39 cases linked to Soundsplash, attendees asked to get tested

Te Pāti Māori calls for arts industry relief