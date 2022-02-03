Photos show extent of damage to Tonga's Atatā Island

Photos taken by Australian aerial reconnaissance flights, last week, show the extent of tsunami devastation on Tonga’s Atatā Island.

Local children on Atatā Island in Tonga play on the beach. (Source: Australian Department of Defence)

The island, sitting off the coast of Tonga's main island, is estimated to have a population of around 100 people and was left partially submerged by the tsunami.

These newly-released photos were taken last Friday from an Australian Defence Force (ADF) Chinook helicopter.

Tsunami damage to buildings, including a church, on Atatā Island in Tonga. (Source: Australian Department of Defence)

The New Zealand Defence Force has earlier described the damage to Atatā as "catastrophic". In the newly-released photos, a church building among few others can be seen still standing.

A building stands amid downed trees and other tsunami damage on Atatā Island. (Source: Australian Department of Defence)

ADF Chinook detachment command officer Richard Bremner said surveillance flights over multiple islands in the country were partially in order to help prevent Covid-19 outbreaks.

“We have discovered more people on the islands than expected.

“That’s of interest to both the Government of Tonga and to us, particularly when applying Covid-safe measures to relief operations,” Bremner said in a statement.

Damage seen on Atatā Island in Tonga. (Source: Australian Department of Defence)

The photos were taken before the country went into a lockdown to combat its first outbreak of Covid-19 in the community.

Positive cases had initially been confirmed in two frontline workers who were helping at the Queen Salote Wharf in the country’s capital. Since then, three contacts of the cases have also tested positive.