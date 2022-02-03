Man critically injured in assault on Auckland's K Road

A man has been charged over an assault on another man on Karangahape Road in central Auckland which left the victim with critical injuries.

Auckland City Hospital

Police say the incident happened at 1.25am on Friday after the victim was approached by another person who spoke briefly with him. The victim was then seriously assaulted twice.

The man was left unconscious on the ground, police say.

He remains in a critical condition at Auckland City Hospital, police said.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

Detective senior sergeant Khushwinder Kullar said the police were asking for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

“While police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact us through 105 quoting the file number 220204/4299.”