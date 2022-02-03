Covid-19: A timeline of New Zealand's MIQ system

New Zealand has had the controversial MIQ system for nearly two years.

Opposition parties at times called it a "lottery of human misery", while the Government hailed it as a life-saver in uncertain times.

Here’s a timeline of Aotearoa's managed isolation:

March 2020: Our borders closed to anyone except New Zealand citizens and residents, after the country’s first Covid19 case in February.

April 2020: Anyone entering New Zealand was required to enter MIQ and 18 isolation facilities opened.

June 2020: New MIQ hotels open in Rotorua, Christchurch, Hamilton, and Auckland.

July 2020: MIQ opened in Wellington and police were introduced after security breaches.

August 2020: The NZ Defence Force was deployed and charges were introduced for some users.

October 2020: The allocation system was introduced and travellers were required to have a MIQ voucher before flying.

January 2021: The introduction of pre-departure tests for all arrivals, except from low-risk countries like Australia.

February 2021: The vaccine rollout began, MIQ workers were eligible for their jabs.

April 2021: The trans-Tasman bubble opened.

July 2021: The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended.

August 2021: The Delta outbreak moved the country to Alert Level 4 and community cases were placed into MIQ.

September 2021: A virtual lobby was added to the MIQ booking system to manage high demand.

November 2021: MIQ stays for arrivals were reduced to seven days, followed by home isolation.

December 2021: MIQ stays increased to ten days after the emergence of Omicron.

The MIQ system has caught thousands of Covid-19 cases at the border and played a major role in many of the domestic freedoms New Zealand has had during the pandemic.

An MIQ facility fence. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

On Thursday the Prime Minister announced the five-step plan to open the borders.