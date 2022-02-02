What you need to know about NZ's border reopening

Jacinda Ardern today outlined her Government's latest plan for the reopening of New Zealand's border to returning Kiwis, and others who want to travel here.

Air New Zealand planes.

It comes after previous attempts to open the borders and reduce the need for MIQ were sidelined by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

STEP 1

From 11.59pm on February 27 fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers from Australia will be able to return and self-isolate at home.

Unvaccinated travellers will still need to go into MIQ.

STEP 2

From 11.59pm on March 13, fully vaccinated Kiwis and other eligible travellers from the rest of the world will be able to enter the country without going through MIQ.

There will be an expanded border exception for critical workers, and skilled workers earning 1.5 times the median wage, along with the families of highly skilled workers.

Working holiday scheme will reopen.

STEP 3

From 11.59pm on April 12, up to 5000 international students will be allowed into the country ahead of semester 2, as well as temporary visa holders who meet visa requirements.

STEP 4

No later than July, Australians and other visitors and business travellers who can normally enter without a visa allowed in.

STEP 5

In October, border fully reopens to visitors from anywhere in the world, and all visa categories fully reopen

ISOLATION

The length of home isolation required will match the period for close contacts in New Zealand. Currently it's 10 days, but in phase two of the current Omicron response system, it will drop to seven.

MIQ

MIQ will be scaled back, high risk travellers, such as those who are unvaccinated, would still need to use it.

TESTING

All arrivals will be given three rapid antigen tests upon arrival at the airport, to take home. One for use on day 0/1, and one for use on day 5/6, with one extra for backup. A positive test will see returnees asked to get a PCR test.