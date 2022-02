Two people are dead after a crash between a ute and a van on State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki.

(Source: Google Maps)

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ohiwa Beach Road, Waiotahe around 2:30pm, police said in a statement.

They have confirmed two people died in the crash with a a further two injured.

The road remains closed on Wednesday evening.

Northbound traffic is being diverted down Waitotahe Valley Road and southbound traffic is being diverted down Paerata Ridge Road.