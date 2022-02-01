Purchase of 36 million extra rapid antigen tests confirmed

A purchase of 36 million rapid antigen tests (RATs) for New Zealand has been confirmed and are set to arrive over February and March, meaning there should be access to more than 55 million RATs over the next two months.

Rapid Antigen test (Source: Getty)

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the additional 36 million tests were on top of 16.9 million orders already confirmed for delivery in February.

"Along with the 5.1 million tests already in the country, New Zealanders will have access to over 55 million rapid antigen tests in the coming two months.

"A total of 123 million rapid antigen tests have been ordered through to June, which will allow for regular and widespread testing to occur," Verrall said.

Modelling suggested New Zealand could be using up to nine million RATs a week in the peak of the Omicron outbreak.

"That scale of testing will go a long way to reducing the risk of an infected person going to work and infecting others, and will help with keeping critical services and supply chains open and moving," Verrall said.

"In the past week two more types of rapid antigen test have been approved for use in New Zealand, bringing the total number to 11, with several more going through the approval process."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had previously been asked about the low number of RATs approved for use in New Zealand.

She said there was a "huge variation" with the tests.

"There's some real lemons out there. Some RATs have accuracy as low as 30 per cent."

It was announced last week that 'critical workers' who were close Covid contacts of cases would be able to show proof of a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) to return to work, after outbreaks of Omicron crippled supply chains around the world. This will be rolled out in phase three and if needed in phase two of the Government's Omicron plan.

"Many of the RATs will be used to implement our ‘test to return’ policy for asymptomatic critical workers so our hospitals, supermarkets and other services that keep the country running can continue operating," Verrall said.

"There is significant global supply constraint at the moment so the Government is working alongside business to assist with ensuring orders are met. Some suppliers have continued to meet all their private sector orders while others have been forced to prioritise."

“If businesses can find an approved supply of RATs and they can import them, there is nothing stopping businesses from using these tests."