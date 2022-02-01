Body found inside crashed ute in Lake Dunstan, Otago

Source: 1News

A body has been found inside a ute in Lake Dunstan, Otago after it plunged off a bank into the Clutha River on Monday night.

Vehicle crash in Central Otago.

Vehicle crash in Central Otago.

Police dive squad commenced a search early Tuesday afternoon and found the ute with the body inside.

The body has been recovered from the vehicle and inquiries into the death are underway.

Police say the person was the sole-occupant of the vehicle and removal of the vehicle and trailer is currently underway.

An eyewitness on Monday told 1News they had seen a vehicle with a trailer plunge off a bank over the Clutha River on State Highway 8b.

Witnesses from the beach and multiple boats could be seen helping a rescue effort with snorkels.

New ZealandAccidentsDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Eight in hospital following crash south of Auckland

2

126 new Covid-19 community cases on Tuesday

3

Full video: Deputy PM Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet media conference

4

Afghanistani mother responds to pregnant Kiwi journalist's plea

5

Disgraced NZ businessman Ron Brierley successfully appeals sentence

Latest Stories

Pregnant Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis offered MIQ spot

NZ teams headed to Melbourne for 'Super Round' in April

Full video: Deputy PM Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet media conference

Disgraced NZ businessman Ron Brierley successfully appeals sentence

Hotter bounces back to win second Freeride World Tour event

Related Stories

Eight in hospital following crash south of Auckland

Container leaking chemicals in Marlborough

Suburbs with highest vehicle crash rates revealed

One person dead following SH1 crash near Picton