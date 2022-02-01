Body found inside crashed ute in Lake Dunstan, Otago

A body has been found inside a ute in Lake Dunstan, Otago after it plunged off a bank into the Clutha River on Monday night.

Vehicle crash in Central Otago.

Police dive squad commenced a search early Tuesday afternoon and found the ute with the body inside.

The body has been recovered from the vehicle and inquiries into the death are underway.

Police say the person was the sole-occupant of the vehicle and removal of the vehicle and trailer is currently underway.

An eyewitness on Monday told 1News they had seen a vehicle with a trailer plunge off a bank over the Clutha River on State Highway 8b.

Witnesses from the beach and multiple boats could be seen helping a rescue effort with snorkels.