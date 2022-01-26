Tauranga KFC linked to probable Omicron case

Source: 1News

A Tauranga KFC outlet has been linked to a probable Omicron Covid-19 case, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A KFC in Tauranga has been linked to a probable Omicron Covid-19 case.

A KFC in Tauranga has been linked to a probable Omicron Covid-19 case. (Source: Google Maps)

An entry for the KFC on 449 Cameron Road was included on the ministry's locations of interest page for Thursday, January 20 between 5pm and 10.16pm.

Anyone who was at the store at the same time as the case is deemed a close contact.

People have been advised to self-isolate, get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five of the exposure.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Earlier to day Soundsplash festival in Hamilton was listed as a location of interest.

Click here to see all the Covid-19 locations of interest listed by the Ministry of Health.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

New version of Omicron found in NZ border workers and close contacts

2

Eyewitness video captures chaos of Clendon Park disorder incident

3

Tauranga KFC linked to probable Omicron case

4

Soundsplash festival listed as Covid-19 location of interest

5

Invercargill baby’s death being treated as homicide

Latest Stories

34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

Police investigating after body found in car in Raglan

Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer in heated 'partygate' exchange

Former Christchurch City councillor Raf Manji new TOP leader

FIFA links more World Cups to averting migrant deaths at sea

Related Stories

34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

New version of Omicron found in NZ border workers and close contacts

Govt 'absolutely not' taking RATs off businesses - Ardern

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks about Omicron, boosters