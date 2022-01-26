Tauranga KFC linked to probable Omicron case

A Tauranga KFC outlet has been linked to a probable Omicron Covid-19 case, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A KFC in Tauranga has been linked to a probable Omicron Covid-19 case. (Source: Google Maps)

An entry for the KFC on 449 Cameron Road was included on the ministry's locations of interest page for Thursday, January 20 between 5pm and 10.16pm.

Anyone who was at the store at the same time as the case is deemed a close contact.

People have been advised to self-isolate, get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five of the exposure.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Earlier to day Soundsplash festival in Hamilton was listed as a location of interest.

Click here to see all the Covid-19 locations of interest listed by the Ministry of Health.