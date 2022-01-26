Soundsplash festival listed as Covid-19 location of interest

Source: 1News

Soundsplash festival in Hamilton has been listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning.

The ministry on Wednesday afternoon said it had been made aware of a number of cases who attended the festival over the weekend.

It wasn’t listed as a location of interest initially, until public health officials had assessed the potential exposure.

Anyone who attended the festival from Friday 21 January at 6:00am to Sunday 23 January at 9:15am is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

If symptoms develop, the ministry asks those who attended to get a Covid-19 test and stay at home until returning a negative test result.

One of the cases, identified as Emma, told 1News on Wednesday that she started developing symptoms on Monday evening after attending the festival over the weekend.

She says five of her friends had also contracted the virus in connection to the festival.

One case has been confirmed as being the Delta variant of Covid-19. The others are unknown at this stage.

In a statement on Instagram, Soundsplash organisers initially said they were aware the ministry had told media about the cases at the festival.

On Wednesday there were 23 Covid-19 community cases, 15 of which were the Omicron variant.

