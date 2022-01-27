34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

There are 45 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

Of today's new cases 34 are the Omicron variant of the virus.

It brings the total number of Omicron cases in the community to 90.

"The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews," the ministry said in a statement.

Thursday’s community cases are in Auckland (22), Waikato (2), Taranaki (1), Lakes (7), Bay of Plenty (3), Hawke’s Bay (8) and Nelson Marlborough (2).

Five people are in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand - two in North Shore, one in Auckland, 1 in Middlemore and one in an intensive care or high dependency unit in Rotorua.

Meanwhile, ESR detected a positive Covid-19 sample in Porirua on January 25.

On Wednesday there were 25 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.

More to come