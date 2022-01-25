NZ Post takes three websites offline as new scam circulates

A new scam where tech fraudsters use text and fake webforms to target NZ Post customers has meant the company has taken three websites offline to protect customers from the scammers.

NZ Post van. (Source: NZ Post)

The scam, which began circulating on January 11, sends messages to customers via text or email asking for an 'advance fee' ahead of receiving a delivery.

A NZ Post spokesperson told 1News since the fraudulent campaign began two weeks ago, the company "has received 34 emails and taken three websites offline to protect our customers".

"If a customer receives a text message requesting that they make a payment via a website, and is not expecting a parcel, the notification is highly likely to be fraudulent."

Scammers have used phishing, Facebook and fraudulent text and email communications consistently over the past several years to target NZ Post and its customers.

"Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to visit the security centre on our website where we often publish details of known cyber and text scams," NZ Post's spokesperson said.

A text sent by the scammers to NZ Post customers (Source: 1News)

1News understands scammers also target those who are expecting a NZ post delivery which makes the con more believable to customers.

NZ Post is urging anyone affected to report the scam or to contact the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) which supports people, communities and businesses.

The DIA says "scams attempt to look like a well-known bank or financial institution in their message and urge you to click on links and enter your bank account details, credit card information, password, passport information, home address, or even your IRD number.

"Don’t click on links in phishing emails or TXT messages. Many of these links take you to fake websites. Typing in your details could result in your bank account being emptied by fraudsters. And your computer could become infected with a virus."

Online safety organisation, Netsafe has developed an online tool for scam spotting and offers a few tell-tale signs for helping people to thwart a tech fraudster.