Nadal moves into Australian Open semis after topsy-turvy win

Source: Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Nadal had several medical timeouts in the four-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues.

Nadal is tied for most major singles titles by a male player with Roger Federer, who is not playing here due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began over visa issues concerning his decision not to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada. (Source: Associated Press)

Nadal will play the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. The men’s semifinals are set for Friday, so both winners on Tuesday will have an extra day to recover and prepare for their final-four showdown.

The men’s final is Sunday night, local time.

TennisAustralia

Popular Stories

1

10 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Tuesday

2

New data shows threats to Kiwi politicians on the rise

3

Man, 35, charged with murder of woman in Christchurch

4

Omicron: 'Large number of people' at Pukekohe reception

5

Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

Latest Stories

Ukranians in NZ want Govt to put political pressure on Russia

Man, 35, charged with murder of woman in Christchurch

Nadal moves into Australian Open semis after topsy-turvy win

Thunderstorm warning issued for Auckland and Northland

Omicron: ‘Wider use’ of RATs, PCR test capacity increased

Related Stories

Kyrgios wins fiery Aus Open doubles battle with Kiwi Venus

Djokovic's French Open hopes improve with new Covid law

Tsitsipas into Aus Open quarterfinals after 5 set thriller

Kiwi mixed doubles pair shock No.4 seeds in Australian Open