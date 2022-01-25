Nadal moves into Australian Open semis after topsy-turvy win

Rafael Nadal has stayed on track for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title with a topsy-turvy 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Nadal had several medical timeouts in the four-hour match, appearing related to stomach issues.

Nadal is tied for most major singles titles by a male player with Roger Federer, who is not playing here due to continuing recovery from right knee surgery, and Novak Djokovic, who was deported before the tournament began over visa issues concerning his decision not to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

Nadal will play the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini. The men’s semifinals are set for Friday, so both winners on Tuesday will have an extra day to recover and prepare for their final-four showdown.

The men’s final is Sunday night, local time.