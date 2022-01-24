Venus 'ready for anything' in Aussie Open clash with Kyrgios

Chris Chang
By Chris Chang, 1News Sport Reporter
Source: 1News

New Zealand’s top men’s doubles player is relishing the prospect of facing arguably the Australian Open’s star attraction.

Michael Venus in action at the Australian Open.

Michael Venus in action at the Australian Open. (Source: Getty)

Michael Venus, alongside his German partner Tim Pütz, take on hometown favourites Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

“We’re ready for anything to happen out there,” Venus told 1News.

“We tried to go out to the court yesterday to get a feeling for it and we couldn’t even get in [to the Kyrgios-Kokkinakis match].

“There were huge lines, we could hear it all going on. The atmosphere sounds like it’s electric.”

It’ll be Venus’ first time playing the Australian duo, who have ruffled some feathers in the competition.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios have already knocked out the top seeds, and were involved in a locker room spat with Mate Pavic’s fitness trainer.

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios (Source: Getty)

The pair described the trainer’s outburst as “funny,” and denied they were showboating during the game.

The crowds have certainly lapped up the entertainment added by the local players.

“It’s great that it’s brought that added viewership and interest into the doubles and I guess more excitement,” Venus said.

“I’m looking forward to it. I play with a lot of energy, I like those occasions so let’s see what happens.”

Tennis

