Men cheat death in horrifying Hong Kong car crash

Two men are lucky to be alive after the car they were in slammed into a lamp post in Hong Kong after the speeding driver lost control.

Video shows the black Lotus Exige speeding in Hong Kon's Tai Po district over the weekend.

It swerves suddenly, hits a roadside planter and slams sideways into a lamp post.

The car shatters, but remarkably, the driver and passenger survive.

According to The Sun Daily, The driver, 42, and 28-year-old passenger were treated in hospital for chest and neck pain respectively.

Police said the driver was sober.