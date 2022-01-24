Special delivery eases blow after cancer kids' camp cancelled

For the first time in 35 years, Camp Quality, a holiday camp for kids who've had or are fighting cancer, has had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Nearly 400 children attend the five regional camps across the North and South Island each year.

But many of the children are immunocompromised. Camp Quality spokesperson Sarah Jesson said it was just too risky for the camps to go ahead.

"It was incredible that we were able to have the summer camps in 2021, they were amazing," she said.

"After a big 2020, it was just what the kids needed. So, to not be able to deliver them this year in 2022, it's really disappointing.

"It's just one of those things where the risk was just too much with Delta in the community."

So, Camp Quality delivered a camp-in-a-box to children who were supposed to attend.

Inside were sweet treats, a knitted quilt and activities to make it feel like children were at camp.

For 11-year-old Niela, having the package arrive was "amazing".

When she was six, she became unwell. Tests revealed a cancerous tumour in her ovaries.

She'd been attending the camps for a few years and while she was disappointed it was postponed, the delivery made a huge difference.