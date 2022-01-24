Auckland’s Lantern Festival cancelled for third year running

Auckland’s much-loved Lantern Festival has been cancelled for the third year running.

Auckland Lantern Festival (Source: istock.com)

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the event can't run under gathering limits required at the Red traffic light setting, and given the uncertainty about how long it will be in place, the decision was made to cancel.

“The Auckland Lantern Festival is New Zealand’s largest cultural celebration, and a key component of the Auckland event calendar, especially for the Auckland-Chinese community,” he said.

“After the cancellation due to Covid of the 2020 and 2021 festivals and other major Chinese New Year events scheduled for early next month, this year’s event was highly anticipated, and we are disappointed to have to cancel it again.

“However, the safety of our communities has to come first, and given that the Omicron variant is now circulating in Auckland, cancelling the Lantern Festival at this time is the right and responsible decision.”

It was due to take place at Auckland Showgrounds on February 10-13.

The list of cancellations continues to grow, and so far includes big names such as Splore, New Zealand Fashion Week, Warbirds over Wānaka, Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival, and the Auckland Buskers Festival.

Ticketed events of more than 5000 can claim up to 90 per cent of non-recoverable costs, under the Events Transition Support Payment scheme.

Smaller events in the arts sector are also able to get support of up to $300,000 under the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme.

Both schemes only include events until April 3 2022, and neither covers smaller events in the sports, business or food and wine sectors. The wage subsidy has also ended.