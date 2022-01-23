Splore festival among events canned due to Red light setting

This year’s sold-out Splore music and arts festival has been canned after the Government’s announcement that New Zealand would move into the Red traffic light setting.

Splore Festival. (Source: 1 News)

Other events which have been cancelled or postponed after the announcement on Sunday include the One Love reggae festival, The Others Way music festival, and the annual Masters Games.

In a statement, Splore festival spokesperson Suzanne McNamara said the cancellation occurred due to the attendee limits at the Red traffic light level, but that the festival supported the Government’s move.

"We're sad that we can't gather our vibrant Splore community and immerse in the best of Aotearoa's music, performance, and art in the extraordinary surroundings of Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

"However, we understand and support the Government's decision to move to the Red traffic light and minimising the risk for vulnerable New Zealanders."

Affected ticket holders have been told that they can claim a refund or keep their ticket for the 2023 event instead.

The Splore festival had been planned to go ahead in late February with a reserve postponement day in late March.

Another event that had been cancelled was the annual New Zealand Masters Games, which was gearing up to start in the first week of February.

Masters Games manager Viciki Kestila said in a statement the event could only be held under Orange or Green settings. Attendees will be partially refunded for entry fees.

“We’ll all miss the buzz the event brings into Dunedin with the thousands of competitors and supporters travelling into the city to take part.

“But unfortunately, this is the challenging reality of living with Covid-19.”

Two other music festivals have been postponed with organisers saying further announcements will come.

The One Love reggae festival was planned to run next weekend in Tauranga, but organisers have said it will be cancelled on those dates. In a Facebook post, the organisers said more information will be made available on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Others Way’ music festival has been postponed for a second time after originally having been planned to run in August 2020. Organisers say more information will be available for ticket holders in the next 48 hours.