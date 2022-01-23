New UFC champ calls out Kara-France for first title defence

Source: 1News

UFC's newly-crowned flyweight champion has already made it known who he wants to defend his title against first - Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France, right, lands a punch against Cody Garbrandt

Kai Kara-France, right, lands a punch against Cody Garbrandt (Source: Associated Press)

Deiveson Figueiredo took down Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 on Sunday to avenge his loss to the Mexican in June last year, reclaiming the belt in the process.

The bout was another thriller between the pair and sparked talks of a possible fourth clash between the two for the title with Figueiredo currently 2-1 in the match-up.

However Figueiredo made it clear he had other plans and named Kara-France as his preferred first challenger.

Kara-France put his name in talks for a potential future title shot after he beat former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269 last month with a first round knockout.

In fact, Kara-France's demolition of Garbrandt is exactly why Figueiredo wants the City Kickboxing product next.

Deiveson Figueiredo taunts Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

Deiveson Figueiredo taunts Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. (Source: Getty)

"Kai Kara-France, obviously," Figueiredo said through a translator when asked who he had his sights set on.

"He knocked out Cody Garbrandt, so that’s the guy I wanted to knock out.

"It's not in my interest to fight Cody any more, so it’s Kai Kara-France."

Kara-France told 1News earlier this month he asked UFC president Dana White for a title shot after his win over Garbrandt but was instead given a bout in March with second-ranked Russian Askar Askarov; a bout many believe will decide who gets to fight Figueiredo.

Figueiredo said he'd be watching the fight with much interest.

"If it's a good fight ... we can do it as a kickass pay-per-view in the United States," Figueiredo said.

"This is where I fight, this is where I want to make my money."

