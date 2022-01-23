Ko starts 2022 with top 10 finish at Tournament of Champions

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has started off her 2022 season much like she did most of 2021 with a top 10 finish in her first LPGA event of the year.

Lydia Ko at the Tournament of Champions. (Source: Getty)

Ko finished tied for 10th on Monday morning at the Tournament of Champions in Florida after she shot a two-over 74 in her final round to finish four-under overall.

The 24-year-old had four bogeys and two birdies in her final round - her worst round of the tournament - as she finished 12 shots back of American winner Danielle Kang [-16].

Canada's Brooke Henderson finished second three shots behind Kang with early leader Gaby Lopez of Mexico one shot further back in third.

Ko entered the tournament after an impressive return to her best in 2021 where she ended a three-year LPGA title drought after winning the Lotte Championship in April.

She then went on to claim a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics to add to her Rio silver, before finishing her year with a European Tour win at the Saudi Ladies International in November.

Ko also won the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average of the LPGA Tour in 2021 to go alongside her 11 top-10 finishes.