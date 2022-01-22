Watch: Big waves smash Rarotonga as storm diverts flight

Rarotonga has been hit by strong winds and high seas as the edge of a tropical depression passes by the Cook Islands on Saturday.
A flight from Auckland to the island was diverted back to New Zealand on Saturday afternoon after being unable to land.
A video taken by Peter French shows big swells hitting the coastline.
The Cook Islands Meteorological Service says there is a moderate chance the tropical depression could turn into a cyclone.
Though it said the storm system is moving away from the island group.
Residents on the northern coast of Rarotonga and the southern Cook Islands are being warned to watch out for high tides.
Police have also closed a sea wall road near Rarotonga International Airport.