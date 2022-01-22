Watch: Big waves smash Rarotonga as storm diverts flight

Source: 1News

Rarotonga has been hit by strong winds and high seas as the edge of a tropical depression passes by the Cook Islands on Saturday.

A flight from Auckland to the island was diverted back to New Zealand on Saturday afternoon after being unable to land.

A video taken by Peter French shows big swells hitting the coastline.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service says there is a moderate chance the tropical depression could turn into a cyclone.

Though it said the storm system is moving away from the island group.

Big waves hitting Trader Jacks. (Source: Chris Douglas, Trader Jacks)

Residents on the northern coast of Rarotonga and the southern Cook Islands are being warned to watch out for high tides.

Police have also closed a sea wall road near Rarotonga International Airport.

