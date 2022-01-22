Rarotonga flights cancelled as storm batters islands

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

Two flights from Auckland to Rarotonga have been cancelled on Sunday as the southern Cook Islands continues to be hit with strong winds and widespread flooding.

Debris from the storm in Rarotonga.

Residents have spent a sleepless night after a tropical depression battered the island group, many of them telling 1News they are surprised it’s not been classified as a cyclone.

Flooding after storm in Rarotonga.

Six boats and a cargo ship are waiting out the storm at sea off at Rutaki on the south western side of Rarotonga.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service has put out a strong wind warning for land areas and waters of the southern Cooks with gusts up to 45 knots.

The further outlook is for strong winds, rain and continuing thunderstorms.

