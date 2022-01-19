Wellington man celebrates birthday with $1m Lotto win

A Wellington man is celebrating his upcoming birthday $1 million richer after winning Lotto First Division over the weekend.

A Lotto ticket being printed. (Source: Supplied)

The man, who didn't want to be named, is looking forward to using his new fortune to get on the property ladder and setting himself up for the future.

"I plan to celebrate properly soon, and coincidentally, my birthday is coming up so I certainly have a lot to celebrate now," he said.

The winner bought his usual Lotto tickets on MyLotto on Saturday afternoon for the draw that night.

When he heard online that someone from Wellington had won the major prize, he said he got a "strange feeling".

"I don't know what [the prize] was, but I just had a strange feeling when I saw that - but then I thought, 'calm down, it's probably not me'," he said.

The man and his partner then checked his ticket on the Lotto NZ app.

"We sat there staring at my phone and realised pretty quickly that a whole row of numbers was circled off on one of my tickets.

"Just as things started to click together a message popped up saying 'you've won a major prize', which made me feel a bit breathless. I thought, 'Oh cool, maybe it's a few thousand dollars or even Second Division.'

"But when I saw I'd won $1 million, I felt faint in that moment - in a good way."

It was a restless night for the couple, who couldn't believe their luck.

"We could still hardly believe it and couldn't stop thinking about how much our lives were about to change," the winner said.