Images from the ground show damage in Tonga after tsunami

Source: 1News

Images from the ground have revealed some of the devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga over the weekend.

Limited to moderate damage can be seen in east Nuku'alofa.

Limited to moderate damage can be seen in east Nuku'alofa.

Three people were killed after a tsunami struck the capital, Nuku’alofa, following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on Saturday night, coating much of the islands in a thick layer of ash.

A resident observes the damage caused by a volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

A resident observes the damage caused by a volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

Communication with the island nation has been limited following the natural disaster, causing power cuts and severing the Kingdom's only submarine cable.

Roads and infrastructure have been damaged following the events, including the popular New Zealand-owned Ha'atafu resort, which was swept away in the ensuing tsunami.

Extensive damage on Ha'afeva Island Wharf, Ha'apai group.

Extensive damage on Ha'afeva Island Wharf, Ha'apai group.

READ MORE: Images reveal devastation of Tonga eruption, tsunami

Photographs posted on the Kitekeiaho Tuakalau Facebook page show downed trees a downed powerline as debris lines the roads in one part of Tonga.

Downed trees and powerlines following the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

Downed trees and powerlines following the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga.

Meanwhile, evacuations are underway for residents on some of the smaller islands of Ha’apai.

Images taken by the Royal New Zealand Air Force to help assess the destruction caused by the eruption and tsunami shows catastrophic damage to several low-lying islands, including Mango and Fonoifua.

All the houses on Mango have been destroyed.

All the houses on Mango have been destroyed.

Every house on Mango, where 36 residents live, had been destroyed and just two houses remain standing on Fonoifua, the Tongan government confirmed in a media release.

Extensive damage to Fonoifua Island.

Extensive damage to Fonoifua Island.

Concerns remain around ash deposits drifting across the Pacific.

