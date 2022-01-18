Images reveal devastation of Tonga eruption, tsunami

Satellite images have revealed the extent of the devastation caused by a volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga over the weekend.

Water and potential infrastructure damage in Kolomotu’a Village, Kolomotu’a District, Tongatapu Division. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

Communication services were downed and infrastructure was damaged after the island nation was hit by a tsunami following the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano on Saturday night.

Damage to the area surrounding Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

A preliminary damage assessment report from the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), released on Tuesday, shows the destruction caused by the natural disaster.

Water and infrastructure damage in Pangai Town, Pangai District, Ha’apai Division. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

Ash deposits could be seen coating much of the kingdom as buildings dotting the shoreline were left damaged in the tsunami.

Nomuka Village, Mu’omu’a District, in Ha’Apai Division. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

Roads were also damaged after being flooded.

Damaged roads and infrastructure in Lifuka Village, Pangai District, Ha’apai Division. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

A New Zealand Defence Force flight to deliver much-needed supplies to the nation has been delayed due to the ash coating the 2.6 kilometre runway of Fua'amotu Airport.

Ash coats the runway of Fua'amotu Airport. (Source: United Nations Satellite Centre)

READ MORE: New Zealand sends Navy ships to Tonga after airport ash

Meanwhile, images have been released of the devastation on some of the smaller islands.

A helicopter shot from the New Zealand Defence Force shows the devastation on Tonga's Fonoifua Island. (Source: NZDF)

Catastrophic damage was reported at Mango Island and Atata Island, with Mango Island's entire village reported to have been destroyed.

This image of Mango Island shows the entire village has been destroyed in the aftermath of the underwater eruption in Tonga on Saturday. (Source: NZDF)

Tonga has three unconfirmed deaths following the tsunami at the weekend, New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner has said.