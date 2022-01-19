Auckland airport worker confirmed as having Omicron

A person who works at Auckland airport and a household contact of the MIQ worker who tested positive for Omicron on Sunday have been confirmed as having the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The Ministry of Health made the announcement in a statement late on Wednesday evening.

Earlier the ministry had stated the airport worker case was being treated as Omicron even though genome sequencing had not yet confirmed it.

One location of interest has been linked to the two new Omicron cases so far.

The location is Ara-Tai Café Half Moon Bay in Auckland.

Anyone who was seated inside on Tuesday January 18 between 12:30 and 2pm is considered a close contact and is asked to get tested and isolate immediately, with a second test to be taken five days after exposure.

People who were sitting in the cafe’s outdoor area are considered casual contacts. They are told to keep an eye on their symptoms and get tested if any develop.

The Auckland Airport worker, who is double vaccinated and received their booster dose, was infectious from January 15 before testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

However, they did not work during this time.

Click here to view the latest locations of interest which will be updated by the Ministry of Health.

The household contact of the Auckland MIQ worker who has now been confirmed as having Omicron was symptomatic and has been isolating at home.

The Auckland MIQ worker tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, January 16.

The Ministry of Health said further locations of interest would be added to its website if needed.

A further update is expected at 1pm on Thursday.