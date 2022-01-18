Video: What is known about damage suffered by Tongan islands

While communication to Tonga is still severely restricted, the extent of the damage caused by a powerful tsunami is becoming more apparent.

The first image from a New Zealand Defence Force surveillance flight over Nomuka was seen on Tuesday.

Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa could be seen covered in a thick, 2cm layer of volcanic ash.

There are also reports of significant damage to infrastructure on Tonga's main island, Tongatapu, and it's western beaches. But, the airport on the southern side of the island is thought to have been spared.

On the neighbouring island of 'Eua there is coastal damage, but the more remote islands are yet to be assessed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on Tuesday confirmed two deaths.

Meanwhile, limited contact has been made with the group of Ha'apai islands, that lie northeast of the undersea volcano.

There is also concern for two small low-lying islands, including Mango where a distress beacon has been detected.

New Zealand is sending two naval ships to provide aid, after ash on Nuku’alofa airport's runway prevented the landing of the Hercules flight.

The ships will take over urgent supplies including water and also survey and diving teams to assess the shipping channels and ports.